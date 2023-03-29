2-time champion set to return for WrestleMania amidst reports of backstage heat 

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is reportedly set to return at WrestleMania 39.

Carmella recently allied with returning superstar Chelsea Green on RAW before she went off the television. In her absence, WWE official Adam Pearce paid up Green with Sonya Deville to age the final spot in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

As reported by Fightful, Carmella is set to return at WrestleMania. Rumors suggested she had backstage heat, but the latest report snubbed those stories as "ridiculous."

Sources indicated that she was "sidelined," but there was no confirmation of why. It is worth noting that Carmella was recently spotted in Los Angeles. RAW Superstar IYO SKY took to Twitter to share pictures of her recent meet-up with the Los Angeles Angels.

The pictures also featured Bobby Lashley and Carmella, confirming their presence in the city.

As of this writing, there are no reporters confirming Carmella's addition to the women's tag team match. Thus, Deville will team up with Green in their battle against three other tag teams as things stand.

Details on Men and Women's WrestleMania Showcase matches this year

WWE has confirmed two Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Matches for the upcoming premium live event. The men's bout will see Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders lock horns.

The women's match saw its first two teams added via qualifiers, while the last two didn't. After defeating Tegan Nox and Emma, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the first to book a spot for themselves. Natalya and Shotzi were next after defeating Xia Li and Lacey Evans.

Soon after, Ronda Rousey returned with Shayna Baszler and demanded their spot in the match, which was granted. Lastly, Pearce picked Green and Deville as the final participants in the bout.

Could Carmella's return lead to a last-minute change in plans? Sound off in the comments section below.

