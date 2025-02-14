2 WWE legends who were erased from history shockingly sign contract with the company after decades of issues and lawsuits - Reports

Two WWE legends have now seemingly signed a contract with the company. This comes after decades of issues between them and the Stamford-based promotion, including lawsuits.

As reported by PWInsider, the company has signed both Ax and Smash of Demolition to Legends contracts. The three-time former WWF Tag Team Champions have been at loggerheads with the promotion for a long time, but things appear to have changed now that the entire management of World Wrestling Entertainment has changed.

Vince McMahon erased the two stars from the company's history in the past because of legal issues surrounding the rights to the name of the team. On top of that, they were also involved in a lawsuit against WWE surrounding CTE. The New Day also held the tag titles long enough so that they overtook Demolition as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the promotion's history.

Since then, Gallus and The Usos have overtaken them as well, having held titles for longer than Demolition's 478 days as title holders. The New Day is at 483 days, Gallus is at 497 days, and The Usos are at 622 days.

With Nick Khan and Triple H heading the company now, Demolition is back in the fold and reportedly signed to a Legends contract. Fans have been wanting them in the WWE Hall of Fame for a long time, and now, they may get that chance.

