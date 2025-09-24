27-year-old star is leaving WWE - Reports

WWE often releases a superstar out of the blue or informs one about the company not renewing their contract in the coming weeks or months. According to a new report, Jazmyn Nyx will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion, as the company has decided not to renew her contract.Jazmyn Nyx received her start in the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 when she signed with the company. The following year, she made her in-ring debut and appeared on the weekly product under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership on the white and gold brand.After a short stint with Chase U, she teamed up with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to form Fatal Influence on the developmental brand. While the trio was showcased well on television, Nyx was often branded as the weak link in the group during segments and storylines.According to Bodyslam.net, which confirmed a prior report from PWInsider, WWE has decided not to renew the 27-year-old star's contract. While the star was involved in storylines around Fatal Influence, it seems like her time with the Stamford-based promotion has come to an end.Jazmyn Nyx was recently kicked out of Fatal Influence on WWE NXTWWE NXT has been a chaotic brand as TNA Wrestling invaded the brand when Trick Williams faced Oba Femi with both titles on the line. Meanwhile, another story developed in the women's division when Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley kicked Jazmyn Nyx out of Fatal Influence.Last year, the group found its place in the women's division when Henley became the Women's North American Champion. After Jayne and Nyx helped Henley keep the title for months, the group shifted their focus towards the NXT Women's Championship, which Jacy Jayne won with the help of the stable.Later, Jayne added more gold when she captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship. However, the 27-year-old star never stepped up similarly to her stablemates, and on a recent edition of WWE NXT, she was removed from the stable.In a backstage segment, Nyx was found unconscious, and Jayne and Henley decided to kick her out of the faction, as she wasn't able to fend for herself without the duo. This was seemingly done to write her off television, as her contract won't get renewed.It'll be interesting to see what's next in Nyx's career following her time in WWE.