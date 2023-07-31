30-year-old is reportedly 'doing great' in training after signing with WWE

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock has reportedly made positive progress on the road, ahead of her in-ring debut for WWE.

Mensah-Stock's signing was announced on 3rd May 2023. She is the third Olympic wrestling gold medalist to sign with the company after Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson. Mensah-Stock is the first female Olympic gold medalist to sign with the company.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Mensah-Stock's training. He claimed that the 30-year-old is taking professional wrestling naturally.

"Reports on Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who was the actual biggest name recent signing but has not debuted yet, are very strong. We’re told she’s doing great and taking to pro wrestling like a fish to water." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Tamyra Mensah-Stock retired from amateur wrestling to focus on WWE

Tamyra Mensah-Stock previously retired from amateur wrestling to fully focus on her professional wrestling career.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Mensah-Stock claimed that she competed for another world championship, as she didn't wish to end her career after finishing third.

The 30-year-old, however, was focused on signing with the company and fulfilling her dream. She said:

"I didn't want to end my career on that note... So I did another world championship, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change,'" said Mensah-Stock. "Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE."

The Stamford-based company is currently the home of Gable Steveson, who finally made his in-ring debut at NXT The Great American Bash against Baron Corbin. He is expected to be a mainstay of the brand after signing with the company several months ago.

Are you excited to see Tamyra Mensah-Stock compete in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.