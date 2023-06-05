A top WWE Superstar has become a naturalized American citizen - Reports 

It has been reported that former WWE Champion and currently absent star Drew McIntyre recently completed the necessary forms to become an American citizen.

Born in Scotland, Drew made his name in the professional wrestling business, mostly in the United States, working for World Wrestling Entertainment and multiple other top promotions for more than 15 years.

Although he has yet to re-sign a new contract with the Stamford-based company, news of Drew McIntyre's change in citizenship was reported earlier this week by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, with him looking to settle in the States.

"WWE's Drew McIntyre recently completed the process of becoming a naturalized American citizen during his post-Wrestlemania 39 time off." (H/T PWInsider)

The Former WWE Champion has not been seen in the ring since April 2nd, 2023, when he faced off against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 in a highly entertaining bout for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer on his friendship with Drew McIntyre

Debuting for the company at a very young age, the Scottish Warrior has always sought advice from the industry's most experienced names.

During a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, The Undertaker commented on his friendship with McIntyre, stating that the 37-year-old always asks for his insight whenever they cross paths.

"I always enjoy talking to him. He has always been someone that I like discussing the business with and trying to impart some of the things I did and make it work in this day and age. I don’t believe there’s ever been a time that I showed up and Drew didn’t at least ask me if I’ve been watching him and what suggestions I have," he added. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Drew was one of the last opponents that The Deadman ever wrestled against, with the two stars facing off at Extreme Rules 2019 in a tag team match.

When do you think Drew McIntyre will make his return t WWE? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

