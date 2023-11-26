Backstage details on CM Punk's "hour long" conversation with Triple H ahead of WWE return - Reports

Triple H and CM Punk have seemingly buried their differences, which paved the way for a huge return at this year's Survivor Series.

Just as Survivor Series: WarGames was coming to a close, the fans in the Allstate Arena heard 'Cult of Personality.' The stadium erupted in cheers as the Best in The World showed up in WWE after nine long years.

Fightful reported that Punk had a long conversation with Hunter last week. However, most members of the production team had no idea. The report also confirmed that Triple H even called for the copyright logo for the show moments before Punk returned.

"CM Punk told at least one person close to him he had an hour long conversation with Triple H last week. WWE staff, reps, creative had no idea. He walked through the back in plain site minutes before he appeared. They had cleared an area out. Triple H took over calling the show in the last couple of minutes and called for the copyright logo. Even many in production didn't know."

Expand Tweet

Triple H is thrilled to have CM Punk back in WWE

During the post-Survivor Series presser, Triple H mentioned that he and the rest of the company were thrilled to have Punk back. He stated that WWE was where the former 45-year-old star belongs, and he was excited to see what lies ahead for the megastar.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Hunter said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to hear what the Voice of the Voiceless has to say about his return.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here