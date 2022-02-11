Backstage details on the real reason for Ronda Rousey's 'bitter' attitude following her WWE return - Reports

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. The former RAW Women's Champion won the women's royal rumble match and earned herself a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 38. It was reported that Rousey was very bitter after the return and that was because fans cheered Charlotte Flair when she attacked Rousey during her last run.

Ronda Rousey had been negative towards WWE fans and did not acknowledge them on the RAW following Royal Rumble. Management had to intervene and tell Rousey to act more like a babyface.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was still upset about the time The Queen beat her with a cane and the crowd cheered her on instead of booing. Despite some fans feeling that she would be portrayed as a heel in her current run, it was not the case:

''It wasn’t supposed to be a heel turn, she was just bitter at what happened when she agreed to get caned to death by Flair a few yeas ago and fans cheered her beating when most expected them to boo Flair. The fact is the crowd at that point just wanted to see a happening, and when Flair turned heel on Rousey, that was a happening and they cheered it rather than in another era where it would have gotten sympathy on Rousey,'' said Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

After winning the rumble, Ronda Rousey chose to face SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. The idea is for the company to re-build Rousey and have a big blow-off match between her and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

Rousey lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in a triple-threat match which also involved Flair. It was the first time that women main-evented WrestleMania.

The next two editions of the Show of Shows promises to have spectacular women's matches should the current plans for Rousey vs Flair and Lynch come through.

