Backstage details on WWE stars wanting to move to AEW

AEW seems to be every WWE Superstar's dream if recent reports are to be believed. Since its debut, AEW Dynamite has given WWE NXT a hard time on every Wednesday night.

Tony Khan seems to be winning that war by driving more viewers to his show. Chris Jericho also went out of his way to explain a key demographic that the company has captured.

WWE Superstars want to head to AEW?

A few days back, it was reported that "virtually everybody" on the WWE roster has contacted AEW for work. In the same report, Dave Metzer also speculated on Roman Reigns possibly approaching the company.

Building on that report, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reached out to his contacts in WWE. According to his sources, very few people support the rumor of "virtually everybody" on the WWE roster contacted AEW.

Very few of the people within #WWE that I have spoken to support the rumour that practically everybody has contacted #AEW at some point. In fact, one personally openly told me that: "I don't give a f--- about AEW"

AEW is one of WWE's biggest competitor currently. WWE has tried to match every move of AEW in the hopes of putting on better shows. When AEW announced a two-week special, Fyter Fest, WWE immediately announced that it would also have a two-week special named NXT: The Great American Bash.

Many former WWE Superstars jumped ship to AEW when it made its debut. Top names such as Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy and AEW's founder, Cody are former WWE stars. Other names include Shawn Spears, Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee among many more.

AEW's most recent recruit is Matt Cardona, who was formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. Cardona made his AEW debut a few weeks ago when he made his way to the ring to save Cody from an attack by members of The Dark Order. Many former WWE Superstars who have jumped ship to AEW are happy about the move and have stated that AEW gives them much more creative freedom than WWE.

