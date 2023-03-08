Backstage news regarding John Cena's WWE return on RAW - Reports 

Following his return to RAW, it has been revealed that John Cena's segment with Austin Theory was the only part of the show not to be organized by a backstage WWE producer.

Monday night saw the 16-time World Champion return to the red brand in front of his home state crowd in Massachusetts. However, before he got to speak to his fans, Cena was interrupted by the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

A recent report from Fightful Select had a full list of the producers for each segment on RAW. However, Cena's segment on the show was the only one that wasn't altered in any way by the backstage staff.

Following their confrontation, John Cena and Austin Theory agreed to face each other on either April 1st or 2nd at WrestleMania 39, with the United States Championship on the line.

Former WWE writer on John Cena's return to RAW

During his return promo, the leader of Cenation made things a little personal with Theory, stating that WWE's production team pipes in fake crowd noise during the young star's matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Cena's words did more harm than good.

"Bro, Cena saying that [piped in crowd noise] buries the company. Like, seriously, you're telling people, 'Bro, these people aren't really over,' so you're piping in crowd noise. I mean, that does more damage to the company than it does Theory, bro... Let's be honest, they think today's wrestling is a joke. They may like somebody, a couple of people, but all in all [they don't]." [1:21:40 - 1:22:56] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Cena's match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 will be the WWE Icon's first one-on-one contest this year. His last singles encounter was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

