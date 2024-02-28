Backstage reaction to former AEW star's shocking WWE return - Reports

A former AEW star's shocking return to WWE got a reaction from some of the talent backstage.

For the past couple of weeks, WWE has aired a vignette featuring Japanese proverbs indicating that a new superstar would appear. One of the most popular among the vignettes was "Three Faces,' which aired a couple of weeks ago.

Tonight on NXT, Ridge Holland was addressing his actions against Gallus when the lights went off. When they came on, a hooded figure attacked Holland from behind with a chair. This person revealed himself to be Shawn Spears. The Chairman of AEW was now back in NXT.

Fightful Select is now reporting that a few people in NXT were aware of Spears' return, but talent noted that it was a "complete shock." As of the show's start time, Spears was not mentioned on any of the internal documents, and no one was listed for Holland's promo.

However, it was also noted that his return was received well backstage despite it being kept a secret.

It will be interesting to see if Shawn Spears will have a better run in WWE NXT this time.

