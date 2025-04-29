Backstage reaction to former AEW star's WWE return - Reports

There has been an update on the backstage reaction in WWE to a former AEW star's return to the company. The star in question returned on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Rusev returned to the promotion earlier this month after an underwhelming run in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran won the TNT Championship during his time in AEW but would often disappear from television for months.

According to a new report from PWInsider, many stars are happy to have Rusev back in the company. It was also noted that there are talents who have made it known backstage that they would like to work with him in the future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former champion was released by the company in 2020. He is married to Lana (CJ Perry) in real life, and it was recently reported that she had signed a WWE Legends deal. Aleister Black also returned to the promotion on SmackDown after departing AEW earlier this year.

Vince Russo criticizes Rusev's WWE return

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how Rusev's return has been booked.

Ad

The Bulgarian Brute attacked Alpha Academy during his return to the promotion. He will be squaring off against Otis in a singles match on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why Alpha Academy didn't discuss the upcoming match during last night's show. He noted that Otis was featured in a backstage segment during RAW and made no mention of the match.

Ad

"Here's another part, man. So Sami is in there talking to Otis. Otis was attacked by Rusev last week. They billboard Otis is wrestling Rusev next week. So Otis is in the scene and says nothing about the Rusev business whatsoever. How can you not connect those dots?" [From 24:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ad

The 39-year-old was known as Miro in AEW and was given the nickname The Redeemer during his time in the promotion. He referenced his AEW gimmick during a vignette on RAW, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More