Backstage reaction to Seth Rollins' surprise return at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

There has been an update on the reaction to Seth Rollins' surprise return at WWE SummerSlam. The Visionary returned during the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther last night at the premium live event.Rollins suffered an injury last month during his loss to LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was rumored to be out of action for a while, but made his surprise return last night at SummerSlam 2025.According to a new report from PWInsider, if Seth Rollins' injury were a work all along, very few people would have been in on it. It was also noted that Rollins would have tricked his students if the injury were not legitimate, and it is a slippery slope if talent is manipulated by the company, as it can create mistrust.CM Punk defeated Gunther via pinfall in the main event of WWE SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins showed up on crutches alongside Paul Heyman following the match. The Architect then threw the crutches away, revealing he was healthy, and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the title.Triple H comments on Seth Rollins' hatred of CM Punk following WWE SummerSlamTriple H commented on the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk following WWE SummerSlam 2025.Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game suggested that the feud between Punk and Rollins was far from over. He added that the two stars were destined to fight until one of them retired.&quot;It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; Triple H told journalists during the post-show. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see if Triple H and the creative team have any surprises planned for Night Two of SummerSlam.