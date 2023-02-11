Backstage reaction in WWE to Chelsea Green's performances on RAW since return - Reports

Chelsea Green has reportedly impressed some people backstage with her performance on RAW following WWE return.

The Stamford-based company initially released Green in 2021 after a brief run on the main roster. The former Impact Knockouts Champion surprised the WWE Universe by returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she set a new record after getting eliminated in under five seconds. She has since been showing up on RAW and bugging Adam Pearce every chance she gets.

Green's new "Karen-esque" persona is winning her some favor backstage in WWE. According to Fightful Select, the reception to her performances on the red brand has been largely positive

This means fans and Adam Pearce should expect to see more of her on a weekly basis.

Asuka defeated Chelsea Green on this past Monday's edition of RAW

Chelsea Green may be impressing many in WWE, but she has yet to pick up a victory since her return. Asuka quickly defeated her on RAW, a loss so embarrassing that she threatened to go to Triple H after Asuka furthered the embarrassment by posting photos of the match online.

Green also took shots at the referee who officiated her match against The Empress of Tomorrow, blaming him for the loss. She did appear on this evening's SmackDown, where Adam Pearce paired her up with Sonya Deville.

As of this writing, there don't seem to be any concrete plans for Green at Elimination Chamber, nor do there seem to be any plans for her at WrestleMania 39.

However, that doesn't mean things won't eventually change, especially considering the reports that her character is well-liked backstage.

