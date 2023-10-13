Backstage reaction to WWE RAW possibly moving off Monday nights - Reports

A report has come out revealing the backstage feeling within WWE about RAW possibly moving off Mondays.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel recently took the wrestling world by storm with his comments about RAW possibly moving off Mondays. Monday Night RAW has been in existence for three decades at this point, and fans had mixed reactions to the possibility of the show changing the schedule.

As per a report by RSN, no internal clues have come out in regards to WWE RAW possibly changing nights. The report also states that the feeling within the promotion is that they would rather see the show stay on Monday nights as usual.

What did Ari Emanuel say about WWE RAW possibly switching nights?

Ari Emanuel had quite a lot to say about RAW's future during Bloomberg’s Screentime conference.

Here is what he said about RAW possibly moving off Mondays:

"We’re 52 weeks a year, right? And we’re flexible. You want us Thursday night? You want us Tuesday night? I don’t have any of those scheduling issues and that churn issue because we’re the full year. It’s so much different than any other sport because then people churn out. That’s one of the issues with sports. Not in a bad way… and then the package is over and then you leave. We do not have that. Our fans are loyal, they stick around and they move." [H/T Post Wrestling]

On January 11, 1993, WWE presented the very first episode of RAW from the Grand Ballroom in New York City. The show featured the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Yokozuna.

RAW has been WWE's biggest weekly show since then and has given fans some of the greatest moments in the history of professional wrestling. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, and Randy Orton are just a few of the countless names who have made it big while appearing on RAW over the years.

Would you like to see RAW switch nights? Sound off in the comments section below!

