Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has made a major impact on the wrestling industry already. In light of his return, Brock Lesnar is rumored to have made a request to the company. However, according to a new report, those rumors might not be true.

It was recently noted by Xero News that after Vince McMahon's return, the Beast Incarnate wanted the former to book his matches. The two men have a long history of working with each other, and Brock has always been treated like the megastar he is by the former CEO.

While Lesnar may be fond of Vince, the news about him asking for Mr McMahon to book his matches is “fake”, as reported by Ringside News. The news source also added that the 77-year-old is not a part of WWE's creative team and does not make any booking decisions.

Brock Lesnar threatened to walk out of WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement last year

Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world last year when he abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling following misconduct allegations. The news did not sit well with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly walked out before a taping of SmackDown.

However, cooler heads prevailed in the end, and the Beast Incarnate appeared on SmackDown, where he assaulted Austin Theory in the final segment of the show.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H shed some light on the incident. Hunter talked about what motivated Brock Lesnar to walk out, and he confirmed that The Beast was reacting to the former CEO's retirement announcement.

"There’s some truth to it, yea. You have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince. […] Vince is the devil he knows. Brock is inherently not a trusting person, he doesn’t like people. He’s not a trusting person. I think in that moment when you just hear Vince is out.’ And now what’s gonna happen? I’m out of here.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the WWE ring at Crown Jewel last year, where he faced off against Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate won the match but was attacked by Lashley afterwards. Lesnar is expected to make his return soon.

Vince McMahon, meanwhile, has returned to WWE and was recently elected as the company's Executive Chairman. While he is currently not a part of the creative team, the 77-year-old is reportedly back in his office suggesting changes.

