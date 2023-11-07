Backstage report on what CM Punk is saying about potential WWE return

There has been another update about CM Punk's potential return to WWE.

Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on the 2nd-ever edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. The show took place at the United Center, and the venue was completely sold out based on the rumor that Punk could be making his return.

Unfortunately, fans were not treated to the return they were hoping for, as Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was mired with controversy. Punk won the AEW World Championship twice, but both reigns were marred by injury. To make matters worse, the 45-year-old also had multiple backstage altercations with his peers which ultimately led to the termination of his AEW contract in September.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (via Ringside News), Punk has been privately denying the rumors that he will be appearing at Survivor Series to those close to him. WWE Survivor Series 2023 will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and many fans are hoping to see him return to the company for the first time since 2014. Sapp noted that the controversial star has been telling close friends of his that rumors of a "board meeting" being planned are false, and he is not scheduled to appear at the premium live event on November 25.

WWE legend Teddy Long wants to see CM Punk appear in NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently suggested an interesting plan for CM Punk's potential return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter suggested that Punk show up in NXT first to drive up the value of the brand. Teddy Long agreed with Apter's suggestion and added that the veteran could appear on all of WWE's shows down the line.

"I agree. The way it is now, he's gonna go from the big show to NXT, NXT [to] RAW, all of them. They ain't gonna hold him back and put him in no one particular spot. But I think him coming out at NXT would certainly send that brand to the top, I'm telling you." [1:13 – 1:31]

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also recently commented on CM Punk potentially returning to the company and noted that he certainly knows how to get fans talking. It will be fascinating to see that the future holds for CM Punk in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will appear at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

