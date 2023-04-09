Backstage report on Vince McMahon allegedly breaking up popular WWE stable

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been filled with various rumors regarding different stars. While some proved to be accurate, others have been mere speculations. A new report has shed light on the veteran promoter's comeback possibly leading to the breakup of Damage CTRL.

The formation of Damage CTRL was seemingly one of the first decisions Triple H made after taking charge of the company's creative team. However, the group has not achieved much success inside the squared circle, often losing high-stakes matches.

With Vince McMahon allegedly returning to run things on last week's RAW, there were rumors of the Bayley-led faction splitting up. Ringside News provided a potential update on the situation, stating that "no one was talking about it this week." The news outlet added that the jury might still be out on the heel faction's future.

Ric Flair talked about Vince McMahon's return to WWE

The rumored return of Vince McMahon to WWE's creative team has already sparked an uproar among certain employees and fans. However, Ric Flair believes the 77-year-old's potential comeback is best for WWE.

“But if they don’t keep Vince involved and let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him. People say they’re upset with Vince. I didn’t see anybody upset with him. There’s always gonna be people that are complaining about their position in the company because they’re not where they want to be or they think they should be, but that’s not the fault of Hunter [Triple H] or Vince. Some people have a pretty high opinion of themselves that they should keep to themselves rather than complain publicly, in my opinion."

While McMahon reportedly ran things backstage on last week's RAW, the former CEO was not present on SmackDown. It has also been reported that his arrival hurt the morale of some talent, with Fightful noting that at least two performers, including one near the top of the card, said they'd likely request their releases if this is a trend moving forward. Meanwhile, another said they'd just ride out their deal.

