Backstage report on WWE Superstars' morale after RAW

Last night's episode of WWE RAW emanated from XL Center in Hartford, CT. Before the show began, reports stated that Vince McMahon was present backstage and made some last-minute changes. While the information was neither confirmed nor denied, it looks like the WWE Superstars had a great time performing in front of the Hartford crowd.

WWE RAW started with Seth Rollins addressing the crowd. He was quickly joined by his opponent for the night, Damian Priest. Rollins challenged Priest to show up alone in the main event. The Archer of Infamy obliged and showed up without the rest of The Judgment Day to his World Heavyweight Championship match later that night.

In addition to the world title match, the card was stacked with great bouts. The WWE Universe enjoyed the contest between Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura. Another showdown that fans claim to be a strong "Match Of The Year" contender featured Gunther taking on Kevin Owens.

The episode of WWE RAW also saw Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark win their respective Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The night concluded with Seth Rollins retaining his World Heavyweight Championship and possibly teasing a crack in The Judgment Day.

A report from PW Insider has suggested that WWE Superstars had a fun time working in front of the fans in Hartford, CT. The news outlet stated:

"The superstars stated that Hartford is not like a city such as Montreal or New York City that normally has the reputation for being "on fire" by singing songs and being loud with chants. One talent stated there were more signs brought to the show, giving it a different feel and giving off the vibes of old-school shows in smaller venues."

What happened after WWE RAW went off the air?

Seth Rollins and Damian Priest put on a great main event, pushing each other to their limits. The World Heavyweight Champion picked up the win after Priest was distracted by Finn Balor's presence at ringside.

Damian Priest had asked Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day to stay in the back. But The Prince's presence during the match caught the challenger off guard.

When the match ended, Seth Rollins extended his hand as a sign of sportsmanship. Priest returned to the ring, leaving Balor behind to shake Rollins' hand. Their interaction left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers.

