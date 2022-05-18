Backstage update on big change to Becky Lynch segment after Sasha Banks and Naomi WWE RAW exit

Becky Lynch was reportedly instrumental in helping things get back on track last night during WWE RAW.

As the latest episode of Monday Night RAW began, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly dropped their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on John Laurinaitis' desk and proceeded to leave the building.

In an update on the crazy situation last night, Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that according to a source within WWE, Lynch pitched an interview segment with Adam Pearce to help get the show back on track:

PWInsider.com is told Vince McMahon, sitting at the gorilla position, was told about the talents leaving just as or right after Raw went on the air. The Becky Lynch-Adam Pearce segment was pitched on the spot (one source credited Lynch with the idea) and McMahon ordered it to be shot and then placed into the show to start explaining the change to the by-now announced Raw main event.

Big Time Becks was originally scheduled to take part in the six-pack challenge main event on RAW. Obviously, those plans had to be changed as the show went on the air.

Why were Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop removed from Becky Lynch's match with Asuka?

With Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW, the scheduled six-pack challenge turned into a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. But why were Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop taken out of the match?

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the match was changed to a singles match instead of a fatal four-way because it was easier to book a singles match in a limited time frame than it is to book a four-way. That explains the massive change to the main event last night.

While we have heard from WWE regarding last night's situation, both Sasha Banks and Naomi have yet to comment on the matter publicly.

Online, fans are already taking sides with either WWE or Sasha Banks and Naomi, so it will be very interesting to see what happens next in the days to come.

Will Banks and Naomi return to WWE? Or will they be released? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

