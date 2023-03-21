Backstage update on Bray Wyatt’s potential return to WWE - Reports

Bray Wyatt's sudden absence from WWE is one of the biggest stories in wrestling right now. He is one of the most popular stars in the business and a new report has emerged regarding his potential return.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the company after the main event of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. It marked his return after over a year and fans were highly receptive to him.

He wrestled his first bout since his comeback at Royal Rumble 2023, when he faced LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match and emerged victorious.

The former WWE Champion turned his attention towards Bobby Lashley after the All Mighty defeated Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023. Wyatt was set to feud with Lashley but has not been seen for almost a month, with multiple reports stating different reasons for his absence.

A recent tweet from Xero News stated that the internal belief in WWE is that Bray Wyatt could return next week.

"...Wyatt Might be back next week is the internal belief," tweeted Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Miz will be involved in Logan Paul segment tonight with Rollins



Theory Cutting a Promo on Cena Tonight



Cena to be On Raw next week



Wyatt Might be back next week is the internal belief Miz will be involved in Logan Paul segment tonight with RollinsTheory Cutting a Promo on Cena TonightCena to be On Raw next week Wyatt Might be back next week is the internal belief

There was another report of Bray Wyatt's status with WWE

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley was set to be one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 39 but the status of the bout feels uncertain right now.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on WWE doing Wyatt vs. Lashley at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔 Thoughts on WWE doing Wyatt vs. Lashley at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Dsd5av46pa

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently made an appearance on TSN Radio's Sunday Night's Main Event and reported on what he heard about the situation between Bray Wyatt and WWE.

"He's [Bray Wyatt] ill. He was supposed to be at the show Friday and he was not so he's still ill. They did do a quick tease of him so he's not gone from the company. When I asked this week if he was going to be wrestling Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, I did not get an answer and they did not promote that match on either show at all," said Meltzer.

Meltzer continued:

"I was not given an answer so my gut is that it's up in the air. I was not told a no, I was not told a yes. I was just told that he is ill. I guess it's out of their hands right now. But he's still with the company. I know there's people who think that he quit the company but they did do a tease on Friday Night SmackDown show..." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

It is unlikely that Triple H will let one of his biggest stars leave so quickly after coming back. It will be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt returns and if he does, who his opponent will be.

Poll : 0 votes