Backstage update on Drew McIntyre's WWE status following controversial Survivor Series moment

There was a controversial moment at Survivor Series last Saturday when Drew McIntyre quickly left the ring after his team lost the WarGames match. There were also reports about him being upset about CM Punk's return, and the latest backstage update reveals his current WWE status.

Fans on social media caught McIntyre storming out of the ring before Punk made his return toward the end of Survivor Series in Chicago. PWTorch (h/t Wrestling Inc.) first reported that the Scottish Warriors quickly left the venue after emptying his locker room at the Allstate Arena.

McIntyre would address the rumors of him leaving the arena quickly before the end of the Survivor Series in a video played at a WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois. He blamed Judgment Day for their loss at Survivor Series and admitted that he was not in a good place.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drew McIntyre was legitimately upset at the Survivor Series PLE. Those feelings are now reportedly gone after two days, and McIntyre was in "good spirits" on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee for WWE RAW.

McIntyre would confront Seth Rollins on Monday and was seemingly turning a new leaf after blaming Judgment Day. However, the former WWE champion lost it when Rollins revealed that he'll be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso next week.

Drew McIntyre busted open the hard way on WWE RAW

During his confrontation with Seth Rollins on this week's RAW, Drew McIntyre hit the Glasgow Kiss on the World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre was visibly bleeding after the head-butt, which meant that he was busted open the hard way.

Replays showed that the Scottish Warrior's head caught one of the side plates of the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre continued to beat up Rollins when Jey Uso made the save.

Sami Zayn tried to calm McIntyre after he attacked Rollins, but it was to no avail. Instead, McIntyre challenged Zayn to a match next week on RAW so that he can start the road back to challenging The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

