Backstage update on Gail Kim’s WWE return after 14 years - Reports

WWE will be hosting the second all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Since the special event is returning after a gap of seven years, the company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. The event will have a Battle Royal Match, which may feature several legendary female superstars.

While Nikki Bella has confirmed her participation in the upcoming bout, Gail Kim is another veteran performer who may return to the global juggernaut at Evolution after 14 years. The 48-year-old has had a couple of stints with the Stamford-based company, the last of which ended in September 2011.

The former WWE Women's Champion became a free agent earlier this year after the then-TNA producer and co-Head of Talent Relations was shockingly fired by the Nashville-based company. Since then, there have been rumors that the TNA Hall of Famer may return to the Stamford-based promotion. Per Fightful Select, Gail Kim has been seen at the WWE Performance Center on more than one occasion, but her visits have been kept private.

The report further added that the company has been keen on bringing her on board since Kim became a free agent. This could be a hint that some discussions might have taken place backstage.

Gail Kim had a controversial exit from WWE in 2011

The 48-year-old superstar first signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. Kim's first televised match saw her win the Women's Championship in a Battle Royal. However, she dropped the title to Molly Holly four weeks later. She was released from the company in November 2004.

After a brief stint with TNA, Kim inked another deal with the global juggernaut in 2008. However, her second stint ended on a controversial note in 2011 after she eliminated herself from a Battle Royal that was held to determine the number-one contender for the Divas Championship and subsequently quit the company. The Canadian later revealed that she parted ways with the global juggernaut because Vince McMahon wasn't willing to give her opportunities.

However, since she is now a free agent and given that Triple H is in charge of creative on WWE's main roster, Gail Kim can return for one night. It remains to be seen if the TNA Hall of Famer appears at Evolution or not.

