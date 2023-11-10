Backstage update on Liv Morgan's potential WWE return - Reports

Liv Morgan has been out of action since July 24 due to a shoulder injury. There were reports earlier this month that Morgan is expected to make her WWE return soon. However, the latest backstage update suggests that she might not be cleared yet.

Morgan initially suffered a torn left rotator cuff on the May 12th episode of WWE SmackDown. She returned from the injury about a month later and even won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank.

However, Morgan and Rodriguez lost their titles just two weeks later on the July 17th episode of WWE RAW. Ripley then attacked Liv's shoulder the following week to write her off television. It was the same left shoulder, but it was unclear if she reaggravated her initial injury.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported last week that Liv Morgan could be making her return to WWE television soon. However, Meltzer didn't provide a timetable.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Morgan is scheduled to undergo some testing before she gets cleared to return. Johnson added that she will have to pass her evaluation.

"The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt," Johnson wrote. "It's pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is, if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc. it all depends on how that evaluation goes."

But just like Dave Meltzer, Mike Johnson also didn't provide a specific date for Liv Morgan's potential return.

What is Liv Morgan doing during her recovery?

In an interview with Muscle and Healthy at the end of September, Liv Morgan confirmed that she was recovering from an injury. She also shared some of the things she has been doing during her hiatus.

"Right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggie," Morgan said. "I'm basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Morgan was also busy attending acting classes during her recovery. She recently had a part in the film The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson.

What should Liv Morgan do once she returns from a shoulder injury? Share your answers in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here