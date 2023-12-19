Backstage update on potential WWE return for Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné - Reports

The former Sasha Banks has been gone from WWE since May 2022, but there continue to be rumors and speculation on her potential return.

Mercedes Moné is currently out of action with an ankle injury she suffered during her loss to Willow Nightingale in a match to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion on May 21st. Rumors have swirled regarding the 31-year-old potentially returning to WWE or NJPW – as well as debuting for AEW – but nothing has been confirmed when it comes to her future.

The word on social media last week was that WWE's creative team was told to come up with ideas for Moné's return. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that regardless of whether the return is planned or not, their sources have not relayed anything about the company's creative team being ordered to prepare for the big comeback.

The report noted that the creative team also was not notified of CM Punk's return ahead of time, but for most other talents, they are.

WWE has indicated interest in bringing The Boss back in the past, and that is really nothing new, but it was reiterated that Fightful's sources have said nothing about the 11-time champion immediately re-signing with the company as we get closer to the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

Wrestling legend hopeful for new WWE Superstar to face Mercedes Moné

It's almost time for WrestleMania Season, and that brings big matches and surprises. Jade Cargill signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut a few months back and is expected to make her in-ring debut soon, perhaps at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter talked about a potential match between Cargill and the former Sasha Banks.

"We'll, Miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

It will be interesting to see if Triple H is able to lure Mercedes Moné to the company as he did with Cargill and CM Punk. Moné has not wrestled for her former employer since she and Naomi retained the Women's Tag Team Championship over Natalya and Shayna Baszler on May 15th, 2022, at a non-televised live event in Roanoke, Virginia.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Who should she feud with first if she does return? Sound off in the comments below!