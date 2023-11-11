Backstage update on the return of 38-year-old WWE star after three months - Reports

WWE SmackDown will showcase the aftermath of everything that transpired in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023. According to a new report, there's an update on the possible return of a 38-year-old star for the first time in three months.

Earlier this year, the annual WWE Draft slightly changed the landscape of the promotion. New stars made their way to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, some stars remained on the same brand such as Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

In August 2023, Karrion Kross lost to AJ Styles on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Herald of Doomsday hasn't wrestled on weekly shows since his loss. According to BWE, plans for Karrion Kros have been pushed for now on the blue brand. Check it out:

"I know I said no news. But I will break it for Karrion only. His story was planned after SS. Postponed for CJ. Postponed again. I do not have further info. If it resumes I will tease it for you def."

AJ Styles is not expected to return to WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, AJ Styles moved to another feud after defeating Karrion Kross on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One crossed paths with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

AJ Styles also tried to help John Cena but the henious stable viciously attacked The Phenomenal One and sent him away for a while. AJ Styles was advertised for an episode of the blue brand after WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

However, it seems like those plans have been changed and it might be a while before AJ Styles returns to the promotion. According to a new report from PWInsider, Styles might not appear on tonight's show. Check it out:

"PWInsider reports that while the original plan was for AJ Styles to return this week, they heard that it may have been pushed back and are working on confirming it."

It's unclear when Styles will return to the blue brand following the attack from The Bloodline.

