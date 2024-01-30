Backstage update on several major WWE Royal Rumble returnees - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books, and the event featured several big names returning to the company.

The Women's Royal Rumble match kicked off the premium live event over the weekend. Natalya was the first entrant in the match, and Naomi returned to the company at number two.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion walked out of the company with Sasha Banks during a WWE RAW taping in May 2022. Bayley entered the match at number three and won the Women's Royal Rumble by eliminating Liv Morgan.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble once again. Andrade made his return during the match as the fourth entrant. The former NXT Champion spent the last couple of years in All Elite Wrestling but concluded his time with the company in a loss to Miro at AEW Worlds End last month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Andrade is scheduled to be on WWE RAW moving forward. His wife, Charlotte Flair, pushed for his return and is on the SmackDown roster. However, Flair suffered a major injury last month and will be out for the foreseeable future, so there isn't any urgency to move the former AEW star to the blue brand at the moment.

The report also added that Naomi will be performing on the SmackDown brand moving forward following her return to the company. The former Knockouts World Champion's time in TNA Wrestling came to an end following her loss to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill earlier this month.

Naomi says she is grateful to be back in WWE following Royal Rumble 2024

Naomi has revealed that she feels grateful to be back in the company after her impressive performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night.

The 36-year-old lasted over an hour before being eliminated by Jade Cargill. The former AEW star made it to the final three but was eliminated by Liv Morgan. The returning star connected with an Oblivion to send Cargill to the floor. However, Bayley quickly booted Morgan off the apron as well to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton following the premium live event, Naomi disclosed that she had a difficult time holding back her emotions during her return. She added that she felt unbreakable but noted that Jade Cargill is "something else."

"After this ride, I've been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn't win, but I hung in there. That Jade [Cargill] is something else, though. I wonder what we are going to do about her," said Naomi. [From 01:03 - 01:16]

WWE's product is incredibly popular at the moment, and fans are eagerly awaiting WrestleMania 40 later this year. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Andrade and Naomi at WWE's biggest show of the year in April.

