Backstage update on Vince McMahon's creative input at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 - Reports

Vince McMahon recently returned to the company to help facilitate the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, but has also been making changes to WWE television behind the scenes.

The 77-year-old hasn't been traveling to many shows but has been making creative changes to the product remotely from his home. Vince McMahon retired from the company last July during an investigation into alleged hush money payments he made to former female employees.

The former CEO returned to the company in January after being unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, departed the company once Vince returned.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon did not make the trip to London for Money in the Bank 2023 at The 02 Arena. The report noted that they were unaware of any notable changes made to the premium live event by Vince while working from home.

WWE legend claims CM Punk caused Vince McMahon to make huge creative change

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently disclosed that CM Punk caused Vince McMahon to make a massive creative change.

Sgt. Slaughter has been in the news lately for having a war of words online with Lacey Evans after she seemingly borrowed his gimmick on SmackDown. The 74-year-old is a legend of the wrestling business and shared a story about McMahon having to change creative plans due to polarizing wrestling star CM Punk.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sgt. Slaughter said that CM Punk once swore on WWE television, and Vince McMahon started scripting promos word-for-word as a result.

"I was told that CM Punk was using the F-bomb on live television, and Vince got a little upset about that, so he just said, 'That's it, no more ad-libbing. We're gonna script everything so I know what people are saying. I'm gonna lose my sponsors and my TV shows if I don't.' So the business went a different direction," Slaughter said. [1:24 – 1:46]

The WWE product is incredibly hot at the moment, and fans simply cannot get enough of the Bloodline storyline. It will be fascinating to see if there is eventually a power struggle behind the scenes over the creative direction of the product.

