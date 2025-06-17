Backstage update on WWE’s stance on Corey Graves following RAW return - Reports

Corey Graves replaced Pat McAfee as Michael Cole's commentary partner on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. A backstage report has shed light on the promotion's stance regarding the 41-year-old.

According to PWInsider, Graves' return to the commentary desk on the red brand was received well backstage. The report further noted that his performance at WWE Worlds Collide has raised his status, and the issues around his NXT move have mostly been forgotten.

Last year, Corey Graves and Michael Cole called the action on Friday Night SmackDown in the absence of Pat McAfee. However, as a part of the commentary team shuffle in January 2025, Graves was moved to NXT to join Vic Joseph and Booker T.

Graves voiced his frustration in a social media update following the move to the developmental brand.

WWE Hall of Famer calls out Corey Graves over his controversial remarks following his move to NXT

Corey Graves' fallout became the talk of the town, with fans and former stars weighing in with their opinions regarding the same. WWE legend Teddy Long also addressed the situation during his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.

The former WWE SmackDown General Manager opined that being on NXT should not be problematic for Graves, given that even The Rock showed up at the developmental brand. The veteran further recalled how he took every role the promotion asked of him.

"Take a look at me. I had worked in WCW for all those years, managing Butch Reed and Ron Simmons," he said. "I had the first African American Tag Team Champions, Johnny B. Badd, all kinds of guys. I went to Vince McMahon and put on a referee shirt. Did I go to Vince McMahon complaining, 'Hey man, I'm better than a referee?' That ain't how to play the game. You want me to be a referee, just give me my check. If it's not beneath The Rock to go to NXT, what are you talking about?" [From 7:52 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen if Corey Graves continues his journey on NXT or WWE decides to put him back on the main roster following recent praiseworthy performances.

