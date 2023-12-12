Backstage word on Sasha Banks' potential WWE return - Reports

The latest report sheds light on backstage word regarding the WWE return of Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone.

Sasha joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and made a huge name in the pro wrestling world by winning several titles including the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, things changed in 2022 as Sasha Banks, alongside Naomi, now known as Trinity, walked out of WWE during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. According to reports, both stars left the Stamford-based company because of some creative disagreements with Vince McMahon.

The 31-year-old ended up joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2023, where she defeated Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's Championship. However, on May 21, Mercedes Mone suffered an ankle injury that sidelined her from in-ring action.

Many rumors suggest that Sasha Banks might return to World Wrestling Entertainment once she is fully fit to wrestle. According to the latest report by Aaron Varble of SESCOOPS, there are no contract talks between Banks and the Stamford-based promotion. Varble also mentioned that the creative team is not discussing anything for her return either and a tenured member of the company also said that there is no deal as of yet.

Bill Apter wants to see a match between Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill in WWE

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that if Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, he wants to see a match between her and Jade Cargill.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said.

The fans believe Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, will finally return to the Stamford-based promotion and align herself with Bayley as the latter might leave Damage CTRL. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for Banks' future.

