BREAKING: Chris Jericho WWE Return Update & Backstage Expectations - REPORTS

Chris Jericho has been linked to a WWE return for the past few months despite being under contract with AEW. The latest reports have revealed an update on his potential return and the expectations backstage.

Chris Jericho believed to be coming to WWE

At the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, Chris Jericho was the 50th and final entrant of the match. He was the last superstar eliminated by the eventual winner, Braun Strowman.

It was his last WWE appearance as a contracted superstar before making a cameo in June 2022 to congratulate John Cena's career via a video package. Jericho signed with AEW in 2019 and helped establish Tony Khan's company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, people backstage in WWE are expecting Jericho to return to the company.

"I will say this, people in WWE believe that he's coming to WWE. For what that's worth. That's not a new story. I mean that's been said before. .. If he debuts at the Royal Rumble, which is something that's been rumored for actually a while, you know work the Rumble to Mania or something, Hall of Fame, all that stuff. I think that if that happens, he's not going to be saying it and he'll he'll want it to be a surprise," Meltzer said.

Jericho hasn't appeared on AEW television since April, when The Learning Tree was disbanded. Meltzer did add that Tony Khan could always throw a new contract to Jericho, but at this point in his career, the best move is to return to WWE.

Chris Jericho stays quiet about what's next for him

In a surprise appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier this month, Chris Jericho was asked to name the greatest moments of his career. Jericho was also questioned about what's next for him amid all the WWE return rumors.

Le Champion decided to stay quiet and make things more interesting.

“We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]

At 54 years old, Jericho is at the twilight of his career, though he remains good in the ring and on the mic.

