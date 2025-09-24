Brock Lesnar's potential WWE opponent for WrestleMania 42 revealed - Reports

WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indiana reminded fans why Brock Lesnar is called The Beast Incarnate inside the ring. Meanwhile, a new report sheds light on the 10-time world champion's future and his potential opponent for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.Bron Breakker reportedly filled in for Brock Lesnar in 2024 when The Beast Incarnate was surrounded by controversy after his name appeared in the Janel Grant lawsuit. All plans involving Lesnar for scrapped, but the silver lining was Breakker's main roster call-up following WWE Royal Rumble 2024.After a year of dominance and two reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman following WrestleMania 41. Later, The Vision was formed, and Breakker has been teaming up with Bronson Reed on the red brand while Rollins and Becky Lynch were dealing with CM Punk and AJ Lee.According to Bodyslam.net, the management is already discussing opponents for Brock Lesnar, and Bron Breakker's name has appeared internally for a match in the future against The Beast Incarnate. Moreover, a source noted that the match could end up happening at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.Reason behind Brock Lesnar's shocking win at WWE Wrestlepalooza - ReportsBrock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion in New Jersey at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Immediately following his return, he attacked John Cena and set up a feud with The Franchise Player after Cena lost the title to Cody Rhodes.Many expected John Cena to go over Brock Lesnar, as this was their final encounter in the promotion, and Cena is set to retire from wrestling in the coming months. Instead, The Beast Incarnate dominated the match and won following 6 F5s in the middle of the ring.According to the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), John Cena wanted to put over new faces and create new stars on his way out of the company. However, Triple H reportedly made the call for Brock Lesnar to go over The Franchise Player in Indiana at Wrestlepalooza.The reason behind the shocking call was to further use Brock Lesnar in the promotion without adding a loss to his name. The 10-time WWE Champion won't be retiring in December 2025, unlike his recent opponent from Wrestlepalooza. If reports are to be true, the win over John Cena could factor into his storyline down the line, potentially with Bron Breakker.