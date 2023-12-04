CM Punk's WWE return may not have impacted recent changes - Reports

WWE has been making many changes as of late, but those are reportedly not due to the return of CM Punk.

The controversial star returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 after seven long years away. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling on the second episode of AEW Rampage and sold out the United Center in Chicago for his return.

Unfortunately, Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster. The veteran was injured several times and got into multiple backstage altercations with his peers. He got into an altercation with Jack Perry ahead of AEW All In 2023 on August 27 and was fired by Tony Khan on September 2.

Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series last Saturday night, and it was his first appearance in the promotion since 2014.

According to a new report by Ringside News, the promotion is making many changes as they prepare for the road to WrestleMania 40. A tenured member of WWE's creative team has informed the publication that there are "lots of plans in flux," but the report did not confirm which plans are being altered.

The report added that this was not caused by CM Punk's return to the company, and talks of "reshuffling some plans" were taking place before the veteran's return at Survivor Series.

Former WWE writer reacts to Randy Orton and CM Punk returning to the company

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has shared his reaction to CM Punk and Randy Orton's return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the return of Punk and Orton highlighted some of the stars he believes do not belong on WWE television.

The former WWE writer noted that Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh looked like children in comparison to CM Punk and Randy Orton.

"Bro, you couldn't get any more of a greater shot of adrenaline than that, I mean, my god, bro! Those two guys on the same show, just adds so much to this show, and it's funny man, because when you see guys like Orton and you see guys like Punk, you're seeing guys who blatantly don't belong. It's like you've got pros in there and you've got not even rookies, you've got college athletes in there, and man, it is so noticeable. JD McDonagh, looked like a 12-year-old in there against Randy Orton. Dominik [Mysterio] looked like a child in there," Vince Russo said. [From 04:44 - 05:34]

CM Punk's return went viral and could bring in even more viewers to WWE's product. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the controversial star during his appearance on SmackDown next Friday night.

