This week, WWE RAW started with Jey Uso, but fans were supposed to see Cody Rhodes instead. The star was absent from the beginning of the show, and it appears that there was a reason for it. He did, however, appear later.

According to original reports, Cody Rhodes was supposed to open the show on WWE RAW. The star has been feuding with Judgment Day, unable to break away from the group, with continuous issues between himself and them.

It continued even today, with Rhodes being interrupted by Dominik Mysterio.

However, the segment took place in the middle of the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, originally, Cody Rhodes was supposed to open the show. This was replaced by Kevin Owens and Jey Uso instead.

This was not all that was different, with Zoey Stark's match against Natalya for WWE Main Event being pulled, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's match against The Viking Raiders was scrapped altogether.

Instead, the two teams will battle in the Main Event.

At this time, the reason for the changes is unknown, although further reports might make it clearer in the future.

