Cody Rhodes' status for this week’s episode of WWE RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes passed out to Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock at Night of Champions this past Saturday night, losing to the 10-time WWE World Champion in the process.

The creative team has masterfully wielded The American Nightmare's arm injury in his storyline with The Beast Incarnate. The angle protected the babyface while giving the ex-UFC mauler his win.

Now, Patreon/Fightful (subscription required) has disclosed that Cody Rhodes is expected to be there on WWE RAW tonight. The show will emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Rhodes will continue the angle, selling his arm injury.

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II was nail bitingly good, I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, it’s definitely a shame that Cody lost but their third match will hopefully have a stipulation & Cody can get a decisive win, I can’t wait Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II was nail bitingly good, I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, it’s definitely a shame that Cody lost but their third match will hopefully have a stipulation & Cody can get a decisive win, I can’t wait 🙌 https://t.co/4VBMo1em45

Brock Lesnar's status is seemingly negative, as The Beast is on a break. However, he may return in the coming weeks to set up a potential rubber match against The American Nightmare.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes will be a WWE trilogy, as per reports

While a possible date for their next encounter has not been revealed, a tenured member from Ringside News has confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will brawl once again.

This could be the perfect setting for a stipulation bout, as several legends in the industry in recent times discussed the potential of an infamous gimmick to return and feature in the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rivalry.

Meanwhile, the red brand now has a new World Heavyweight Champion in the form of Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles this Saturday night to become the inaugural champion.

Both Rhodes and Rollins worked on a trilogy last year, which resulted in instant classics. It won't be out of the realm of possibility for The American Nightmare to challenge the new champion for the gold at some point down the line.

While it does not make much sense for Rhodes to demand a title opportunity after ending up on the losing end against Brock Lesnar recently, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is already an established name who could easily slide right into a main event program. WWE may be looking to save Rhodes' top program with The Beast to carry on in the buildup to SummerSlam.

So, what stipulation do you think the creative team must work the third chapter around? Sound off in the comments section below.

