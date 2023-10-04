Creative discussing plans for major WWE main roster call-up - Reports

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar could be brought up to the main roster soon.

Joe Gacy was the leader of The Schism faction in NXT up until this past Saturday night at No Mercy. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid (Grizzled Young Veterans) were also a part of the faction, but their contracts recently expired. The Grizzled Young Veterans had previously requested their release, but were denied by the company.

The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, was the remaining member of the faction, but Gacy told her to find a new family during a backstage conversation at No Mercy. The segment ended with Gacy muttering to himself that he has to find his purpose.

According to insider account BWE, there have been discussions about bringing Joe Gacy up to the main roster. A wrestling fan asked if Joe Gacy was "rated" by Triple H, and BWE responded by stating that plans for the veteran to be called up to the main roster have been "talked about for a while".

WWE star Joe Gacy sends five-word message following No Mercy

Joe Gacy sent an interesting message to the WWE Universe following NXT No Mercy.

Gacy made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene before signing with WWE in 2020. He is a 3-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion, and also won the Evolve Tag Team Championships, alongside AEW star Eddie Kingston as a part of The Unwanted stable. Gacy has not captured a title during his time in NXT so far.

Following the end of his faction, Gacy took to social media to send a five-word message. He reiterated his words from the backstage segment with Ava Raine at No Mercy, and vowed to find his purpose moving forward.

"I will find my purpose," he posted.

Gacy is a talented performer who has the potential to have a bright future on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the veteran shows up on RAW or SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

