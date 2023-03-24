Details on multi-time Champion's potential return to WWE - Reports

After leaving WWE in May last year, reports are now emerging that top star Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) has the chance to potentially return to the company.

Since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment due to creative issues, the 31-year-old has since made a couple of appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling. She currently reigns as the IWGP Women's Champion.

Despite holding New Japan's top prize, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Moné has certain things she wants from her old employers if she is to return:

"The ball is in her court when it comes to New Japan, WWE and AEW as I’m sure she could go to any of the three and make a lot of money in both U.S. companies." Meltzer added: "From the WWE side, we were told there were points that she has asked for that she would have to give up asking for to sign a deal with them but the door is open for her otherwise."H/T (WrestleTalk)

During her 10-year run in the company, Mercedes established herself as one of the most pioneering female stars of all time. The Boss main evented WrestleMania and was one of the first two women to compete inside Hell In A Cell.

Mercedes Moné has unfinished business with a top WWE Star

Despite having left the company, the former SmackDown Women's Champion still has plenty of former foes that she'd like to face off against once more.

During a recent Q&A at Planet ComicCon, Mercedes said that she is not done with her longtime friend and occasional foe Bayley:

"Of course my girl Bayley, I’m not done with her yet. I love her, I think she’s amazing." (H/T WrestleTalk)

During the company's pandemic era in 2020, it could be argued that both Bayley and Moné were the two standout performers of that strange and uncertain time period.

