Details of WWE's "late" decision to surprisingly fire a 37-year-old star - Reports

The mood in the wrestling world hasn't been great lately due to WWE's mass cuts, and now fresh details on Mustafa Ali's exit have come to light.

WWE's decision to fire Ali raised a few eyebrows as he was amid an angle with Dominik Mysterio. The company was building up towards a possible title match between the superstars, and Mustafa was also slated to appear on a RAW episode before the abrupt news of his release was confirmed.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the call to let Mustafa Ali go was a late one. There were apparently names "on the bubble" who could have lost their jobs and others who were certain to get cut. In Mustafa Ali's case, he was just on the list of those who could have been retained by the promotion.

Here's an excerpt from the newsletter about Ali's WWE departure:

"Regarding Ali being on television and pushing him for a match with Dominik Mysterio on 9/30 and then cutting him, it was said that there were names on the bubble and names that were going to be cut. He was in the former category, but the decision was made late to cut him."

What makes former WWE star Mustafa Ali a potentially perfect signing for AEW

It's obvious that everyone is talking about what's next for the talented 37-year-old superstar. Mustafa Ali was in WWE for several years and, at one point, was close to getting a world championship push heading into WrestleMania season.

Before even joining the company, Adeel Alam developed a great reputation on the independent circuit, and Meltzer noted that his background could work in his favor if he attracted interest from AEW.

Ali also requested for his release sometime back, which is something the likes of Brodie Lee, FTR, and Bryan Danielson did before landing in AEW and being successful talents.

A move to AEW could work out well for Ali, considering the recent examples, but would Tony Khan make the offer? Should he? Sound off in the comments section below.