Fans attending WWE RAW may be disappointed - Reports

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw CM Punk make an appearance and address the WWE Universe after nine long years. However, it looks like Punk may not be present in this week's episode, and that will anger fans, according to a report.

Last weekend's Survivor Series PLE saw three Superstars make their return to WWE. R-Truth, Randy Orton, and CM Punk surprised the fans by finally returning to the promotion. The Cult Of Personality came out at the end of the show to send the fans home with a moment they will remember forever.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Punk gave a promo to let the world know that WWE is his home and he is back. CM Punk hasn't been assigned to any brand as of now, and many fans expect to see him on the red brand this week. However, a report by the Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that many fans would be disappointed not to see him on this week's RAW.

In the report, Meltzer claimed that WWE had sold almost 1,700 tickets last week for this week's WWE RAW. He believes that fans expect to see CM Punk on the show, and the fact that he is not advertised for this Monday will upset fans.

Expand Tweet

Why was CM Punk's promo so short on last week's WWE RAW?

CM Punk came out after the red brand's main event to address the WWE Universe last Monday night. The main event saw Randy Orton beat Dominik Mysterio and celebrate his win with the WWE Universe after two years.

According to a report, the original plan was to have CM Punk get more time for the promo than he actually did. The reason why Punk's promo was cut short was that the main event went on for more time than expected.