Female WWE star greeted CM Punk when he went backstage after massive return - Reports

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Nov 27, 2023 16:35 IST
Punk made his return after the main event of the night
A top female star and others greeted CM Punk when he headed backstage after his massive WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Punk is currently the most talked-about name in pro wrestling. He made his WWE return at last night's Survivor Series: WarGames event and took the wrestling world by storm in the process.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later held a post-Survivor Series: WarGames Q&A session. During the session, SRS reported that two top WWE Superstars were among those who greeted CM Punk after he returned backstage following his big return.

"SRS, in his Survivor Series/CM Punk Q&A today, said he heard Kofi Kingston and Bayley were among those who greeted Punk when he returned back through the curtain."

Kofi Kingston on his relationship with CM Punk

Kofi Kingston and Punk used to be travel buddies during Punk's previous WWE run. Three years ago, Kofi had a chat with Fightful and opened up about his relationship with Punk. Check out his comment below:

"I’ll always be grateful for the time that we had and always consider him to be my brother, regardless of what happens from this point forward. I was glad to see him get the gig with FOX and kind of be back in the fold because to me it seemed like he had found something, like a sense of happiness. And that’s really all that I want for him is to be happy. So as long as he’s happy and enjoying life then I’m happy for him and I always will be.”
Bayley is quite close to Punk's wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Now that Punk is back in WWE, Bayley would probably love to see Lee make a return somewhere down the line.

Are you excited about Punk's WWE return after nine long years? Sound off in the comments section below!

