Former champion could reportedly ink a massive new deal with WWE; might receive a major push in 2024 

If recent reports are to be believed, Drew McIntyre is finally close to signing a new WWE deal and, as a result, could receive a big push in 2024.

A few months ago, rumors of McIntyre and WWE not agreeing on a new deal, which could result in his exit from the company, were circulating on the web. However, those rumors were put to rest when The Scottish Warrior returned to the global juggernaut at Money in the Bank 2023, where he confronted Gunther.

While he's yet to ink a new deal with the promotion, it's safe to assume the talks of his departure from WWE were nothing more than mere rumors.

A new report, however, suggests that Drew McIntyre is now pretty close to signing a contract extension with the Endeavor-owned company. It was also noted that if McIntyre does agree to a new deal, he could receive a big push in 2024.

Considering he's already one of the biggest and most popular stars on RAW, The Scottish Warrior could be closer than ever to re-entering the world title picture.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Drew McIntyre's current WWE feud against The New Day

On last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his disappointment with how Drew McIntyre's feud with The New Day was panning out. Russo explained that McIntyre being unhappy that Kofi Kingston got his WrestleMania 35 in front of a packed crowd, while he didn't, doesn't make a lot of sense.

The former WWE writer added that he was a massive fan of The Scottish Warrior and that he felt he was grossly underutilized by the company.

"Again bro, Drew is jealous of Kofi because he won his title in front of people? This is so ridiculous." Russo continued, "We come here and the reason for this match is because Kofi won his title in front of people? I don't know what the outcome is. I don't know who I'm supposed to care about. I don't know why I'm supposed to care about them. I'm a big fan of Drew McIntyre, he could be a movie star. Drew McIntyre has everything in the world going for him, but there's no reason to care about whatever they're trying to do here."

With Drew McIntyre's tag team partner Matt Riddle scheduled to appear on this week's RAW, it remains to be seen how their feud with The New Day develops.

