Former Nexus member set to return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza - REPORTS

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:52 GMT
Wrestlepalooza will take place on September 20 (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Wrestlepalooza will take place on September 20 (Image Credits: wwe.com)

We are just days away from WWE's first Premium Live Event on ESPN - Wrestlepalooza. Ahead of the show, an update on the return of a former Nexus member has come to light.

Wade Barrett has been away from WWE TV since the September 5, 2025, edition of SmackDown. That night, Michael Cole announced that he and Corey Graves would be calling the show on the blue brand for the next couple of months.

The sudden change in the commentary team cast doubt on the British star's future. His misunderstanding with Nikki Bella also left some fans wondering whether he was removed from his position due to alleged backstage heat.

However, Wade Barrett put the speculation to rest when he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he and Nikki Bella had smoothed things over.

As far as his absence was concerned, the 45-year-old retired star revealed that he took some personal time off, which was granted to him nine months ago.

It seems like the WWE Universe shouldn't have to wait any longer to see him back on the commentary desk.

According to PWInsider, Wade Barrett is listed internally for the broadcast team for Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. This all but confirms that he is coming back this weekend.

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella addresses her misunderstanding with Wade Barrett

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella opened up about her recent conversation with Corey Graves, where the two joked about turning the Wade Barrett situation into a storyline.

"Corey Graves and I said, 'What would have been [sic] if I could be heel Nikki right now?' If I could have come out to Milwaukee RAW and been like, 'Guess what? I got Wade fired.' It would have been so good because those are the moments you want to take advantage of," she said.

Nikki doesn't have a match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Will she make her presence felt this weekend? Fans must tune in this Saturday.

