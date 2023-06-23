Former WWE Champion could make first appearance since WrestleMania 39 at Money in the Bank - Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of providing depth to the WWE roster ever since becoming the head of the creative department. Hunter could receive a huge boost at Money in the Bank as, according to a new report, Drew McIntyre could make his comeback at the company's upcoming premium live event.

McIntyre was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39, where he faced Sheamus and Gunther in a triple-threat match for the latter's Intercontinental Championship. He took a hiatus after the event, which was followed by reports of his contract expiring in the near future. The two parties have seemingly not agreed to a new contract so far, and there is a possibility that the Scottish Warrior could end up leaving the company.

Despite the complex contract situation, Drew McIntyre is expected to return to WWE soon. According to Xero News, the 38-year-old could be back at Money in the Bank, which will take place at The O2 Arena in London.

Xero News @NewsXero Current Plans have Drew Hopefully returning at MITB Current Plans have Drew Hopefully returning at MITB

Vince Russo wants to see Drew McIntyre align with Roman Reigns upon his return to WWE

With Drew McIntyre likely to return to action soon, many have been wondering what plans WWE will have in mind for him. Vince Russo proposed the idea that the Scottish Warrior should join forces with Roman Reigns and back him against The Usos:

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful.'"

Joe @JungleBatman Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre https://t.co/plWrMNGW6u

The wrestling veteran added that the real motive behind Drew siding with Roman Reigns would only be disclosed down the line, which could be him backstabbing The Tribal Chief.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have been fierce rivals in the past. The duo have faced off against each other on numerous occasions, with the most recent one coming at Clash at the Castle last year.

Poll : 0 votes