Former WWE talent "weighing the options" of telling their story or possibly taking legal action - Reports

A former WWE talent is reportedly contemplating taking legal action in the aftermath of the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment, a company he turned into a global media giant. He resigned after being accused of sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by his former employee, Janel Grant.

As per a new update shared by Fightful Select, a former talent is weighing their options and is torn between wanting to tell their story via the media, or taking/not taking legal action.

"We’ve spoken to one former talent who has indicated that they’re weighing the options of whether to tell their story via the media, or whether or not they wanted to take legal action. We will not provide their identity unless they approve of such." [H/T Fightful Select]

A top WWE star has spoken up about the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, was recently asked to share his thoughts on the McMahon lawsuit. Rollins gave a detailed answer and made it clear that he wanted to see justice being served.

“I said it in the interview the other day at radio row, it s*cks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. I don’t like hearing about it or reading about it. It’s abhorrent. And I hope that if the allegations are accurate, I hope that anybody who’s involved with it gets what’s coming to them because it s*cks, dude. And for me, it’s very difficult because, again, I didn’t see that side of him. You know what I mean? I didn’t experience that. And so when you see stuff like that, it’s jarring, it’s painful, and it s*cks all around. There’s just no other way to say it. It really s*cks.” [H/T Fightful]

As mentioned above, the identity of the talent won't be disclosed until they are okay with the same. It remains to be seen if this unnamed talent decides to share their story publicly.

