Former WWE titleholder fails to turn up for RAW this week amidst rumors of being unsettled - Reports

WWE RAW reportedly won't be featuring a top superstar this week after she was betrayed and attacked during the show's previous episode. Becky Lynch was missing from this week's show amidst rumors of being unsettled.

On Twitter, Lynch confirmed that she would not be showing up on RAW this week. She also changed her name, and the official blue tick was gone. Her cover photo was also blacked out, with her name changed to Rebecca Quin from Becky Lynch.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

While the disappearance of the blue tick can be attributed to her name change, this has led to a lot of chatter among fans about her being unsettled in WWE. There was also a lot of speculation about whether she was leaving the company.

However, it has also been said that the reason is most likely because she was attacked by Trish Stratus last week, and this is a continuation of the storyline. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that The Man is injured, and that could also serve as the reason behind her absence.

Fightful Select has since reported that Becky Lynch is not on tonight's episode of the red brand and that she is not present backstage either.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse My excitement levels for the Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus rivalry have increased even more now.



This feud is going to be crazy. My excitement levels for the Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus rivalry have increased even more now.This feud is going to be crazy. https://t.co/kMX8uSO4a7

With that being the case, it remains to be seen what the story behind Lynch's absence is. It's likely that it will be explained as part of the story during next week's show if she should appear.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's absence from RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

