Hall of Famer reportedly negotiating the WWE return of popular former tag team champions

Several popular WWE Superstars have made their returns in recent months since Triple H took over the reins of creative for the company.

Despite Vince McMahon's return, it appears that The Game is still in the driving seat and there are several other superstars he is hoping to bring back.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is currently negotiating with the company regarding a return for The Authors of Pain.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions were released by the company back in September 2020 after a run alongside Seth Rollins on the main roster. Ellering was their manager throughout their time in NXT but departed when they were called up, citing the travel schedule as one of the biggest reasons for the decision.

It appears that if the group does return, Ellering will be pulling the strings from the management role once again.

The Authors of Pain may not be the only returning WWE Superstars

WWE's roster is currently more stacked than it has ever been, but Triple H is looking to add to his ranks. Recent reports suggest that Kenny Omega is now on good terms with the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is now on their list of targets as his current contract looks to be reaching its expiry date.

Jay White is also another name seemingly being watched by WWE as the company looks to push towards WrestleMania season and could have a number of fresh names walking through that curtain on the infamous episode of Raw that follows.

