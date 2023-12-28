John Cena to return at upcoming WWE event, according to wrestling fans

John Cena last appeared on WWE television at Crown Jewel when he lost to Solo Sikoa. Cena's retirement was teased following the defeat, but fans are convinced that the 46-year-old star is set to return at an upcoming live event.

Cena returned to WWE in September for a brief run during the SAG-AFTRA strike. He wrestled three times on television, with an additional four dark matches all on SmackDown.

With WWE back on the road for the annual holiday tour, some fans are expecting The Greatest Of All Time to return at a live show in Boston on Wednesday night. There's a scheduled show at the TD Garden, and Cena was spotted at Kowloon Restaurant last Tuesday.

Here are a couple of people tweeting that they saw the 16-time WWE World Champion world-famous Howloon restaurant north of Boston:

Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.Co also reported that John Cena is in town following his sighting at the Kowloon Restaurant. While there's no confirmation that Cena will appear on the live event tonight, it's worth noting that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

DJ Steve Aoki is also advertised as a special guest for the live event. The RAW crew of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, and more are expected to be in Boston tonight.

John Cena's 2006 film hits Netflix's Top 10

John Cena is now a full-time actor following the path paved by The Rock to Hollywood. Cena has five upcoming films from 2024 onwards and is expected to return as Peacemaker in the second season of the HBO television show of the same name.

According to Netflix, the 2006 film The Marine, starring the former WWE Champion made the top 10 most-watched English films on the platform globally. It was viewed for a total of 7,600,000 for the week of December 18 to 24.

The Marine was panned by critics, but it seems like it has gained steam on Netflix over the holidays. The original film led to five sequels starring Ted DiBiase and The Miz released in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

