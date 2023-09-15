Latest on Vince McMahon's return to WWE - Reports

The latest reports suggest that former CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to WWE.

The 78-year-old recently underwent a life-altering spinal surgery and was on a medical leave. Many imagined that McMahon's injury was because of the bump he took a year ago at the hands of Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Irrespective of that, he was present during the official UFC and WWE merger to form TKO Group Holdings Inc. As per the Stamford-based promotion's website, Mr. McMahon will serve as the Executive Chairman of the TKO and will lead a board committee consisting of 11 members from Endeavor and WWE.

There have been several last-minute changes on weekly shows in recent times, which led to fans believing that it was Vince McMahon who made those changes and not Triple H, despite The Game being Head of Creative.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report, Mr. McMahon has returned to work following his spinal surgery leave. The report also notes that even though he was not a part of WWE RAW, he significantly made changes by being a part of the production meeting.

Vince McMahon will hold veto power over decisions involving UFC

As mentioned earlier, after the UFC and WWE merger, McMahon has made his way back to make significant changes in the product.

In another report, not only will the 78-year-old have the power to influence decisions in the Stamford-based promotion but also in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The former CEO now holds veto power in TKO, which would allow him to be a part of the decision-making process in the UFC. This surely ignited a spark among fans on the internet, who bashed the merger before it was made official.

Only time will tell if McMahon once again steps into the shoes of Triple H and overshadows his creative decisions during the weekly shows.

