Latest on WWE's stance towards the brand split following the Draft - Reports

WWE higher-ups recently chose to once again split the roster, with superstars performing exclusively on either RAW or SmackDown. However, since the 2023 Draft, many stars have continued to appear on both shows.

The build to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match intensified on this week's RAW. All the participants of the high-stakes bout appeared in a segment together, despite some entrants, including LA Knight and Butch being SmackDown stars.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the brand split is seemingly "over" with little to no "explanation."

Check out the full video below:

Another example of WWE not honoring the brand split was seen on Tuesday. RAW's World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended his title on NXT against up-and-coming star Bron Breakker.

Former WWE writer on LA Knight's booking

Over the past few months, LA Knight has begun to generate an incredible response from the fans despite not being a part of a major storyline.

On his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. criticized the creative team's inconsistent booking of Knight. He mentioned that The Megastar should be positioned higher on the card as he is extremely popular among fans.

"I don't get it. When you get yourself over, the entire creative team should be rushing to you as soon as your promo is over and saying, 'Let's talk and figure out a story.' For whatever reason, they just refuse to give him a legit story, and he's getting bigger pops than 95 percent of the roster, whether he's supposed to be the good guy or the bad guy. The crowd loves him. I don't get why he's not in a significant story." [6:38 - 7:09]

LA Knight's fortunes may soon change as he is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday, July 1.

Who do you think will win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes