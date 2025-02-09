Major backstage update on WWE plans for Trish Stratus following Royal Rumble return - Reports

WWE brought Trish Stratus back at the 38th annual Royal Rumble, for her second appearance in the 30-woman match. The latest comeback by Canada's Greatest Export was supposed to be the kickoff to a memorable run, but plans remain up in the air. Sources have now provided a backstage update on Trish's big year.

The Quintessential Diva entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #25 last Saturday and lasted 13:13 before Nia Jax made her 18th overall 'Rumble elimination. Stratus had just one elimination of her own, and that was Candice LeRae. The 49-year-old previously mentioned how she and World Wrestling Entertainment have been working on plans to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of her debut in 2025.

Stratus was being discussed for upcoming WWE appearances as recently as around the time of the RAW's Netflix premiere. Fightful Select added that The Road to WrestleMania 41 could be filled with Stratusfaction.

WWE's creative writing team receives pitches from Stratus at times, and she's constantly being discussed for potential happenings. Sources expect the 2013 Hall of Famer to be involved in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, which is being held in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus has been occupied as of late with her new foundation plus a local sports Hall of Fame induction. She and WWE have also been busy producing new merchandise for the 25th Anniversary.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is less than three weeks from the 15th Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley/Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez/Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green/Naomi;

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley/Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez/Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green/Naomi; Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul/Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins/Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman/Damian Priest/Jacob Fatu.

The Elimination Chamber qualifiers will continue on Monday's episode of RAW. The show will feature Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria.

