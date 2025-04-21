Major legends pulled from special match due to WWE event; potential contract signing - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 41 Week is winding down, and more behind-the-scenes stories are beginning to emerge. With so many wrestling promotions in Las Vegas to piggy-back off the success as they do every year, it's a given that there will be various conflicts from scheduling to personal. Sources are now revealing what happened with a few wrestling legends and what officials might be working on.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment has something of a working relationship with GCW, which hosts an annual series of events during WrestleMania Week called The Collective. A Senior Scramble was held on Friday at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9. A swerve saw Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Mike Jackson, George South, and Damian 666 defeat Kerry Morton. The next night at Joey Janela's Spring Break: Clusterf**k Forever, a Battle Royal featured dozens of random stars, including winner Brodie Lee Jr. The Warlord, known to many as the tag team partner of The Barbarian, forcefully eliminated four WWE ID talents at one point.

Ad

Trending

The Powers of Pain were spotted in the crowd at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night. A new report from Fightful Select notes that The Warlord was pulled from the Senior Scramble at GCW's Friday show so that he could attend the Hall of Fame with The Barbarian.

Ad

Sources have speculated on what the situation with Warlord and Barbarian could mean. The latest update from backstage reveals that The Powers of Pain were supposed to meet with officials at some point in Las Vegas. It wasn't clear what business the company might have with the former Super Destroyers, or how the meeting went, but a WWE Legends contract is now rumored.

WWE honors Legacy Wing inductees

World Wrestling Entertainment inducted its 26th Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. This class included the first Legacy Wing inductees since 2021. Seen in the package below, the company honored Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff this year.

Ad

Officials reportedly discontinued the Legacy Wing in 2021, but it was brought back this year with inductees announced ahead of time, and their families brought in. There are now 46 Legacy inductees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.